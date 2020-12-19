Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of AMERCO worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $443.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.59. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $450.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

