More Coin (MORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $459.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $46,446.01 and $459.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00135688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00769720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00169639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00123529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077579 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

