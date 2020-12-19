Mooncoin (MOON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $99.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $99.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00468019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,301,128,577 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

