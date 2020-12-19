Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

MNRO stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

