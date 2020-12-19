Monolith Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $12.61 million and $79,491.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00403426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

