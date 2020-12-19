Moin (MOIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $436.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Moin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Moin has a market cap of $44,890.32 and approximately $436.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,684,990 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.