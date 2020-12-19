Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $160.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $128.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.14.

NYSE MHK opened at $138.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $70,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

