Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MC. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of MC opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.29. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,715 shares of company stock worth $3,520,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $2,011,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

