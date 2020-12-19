MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP) Trading Up 0.2%

MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €5.07 ($5.96) and last traded at €5.04 ($5.93). Approximately 25,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.03 ($5.92).

The stock has a market cap of $550.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of €5.00 and a 200 day moving average of €5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 323.17 and a quick ratio of 321.29.

MLP SE (MLP.F) Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MLP SE (MLP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP SE (MLP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.