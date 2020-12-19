Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Tops $669.24 on Exchanges

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $170,499.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $669.24 or 0.02900759 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00138134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.76 or 0.00774814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00201533 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382297 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00124162 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,352 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

