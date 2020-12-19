Mirrored Alibaba Price Tops $261.64 on Top Exchanges (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded flat against the dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $2,996.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be bought for about $261.64 or 0.01131155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Alibaba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00137433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00772189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00200511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00123958 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 11,239 tokens. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Token Trading

Mirrored Alibaba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Alibaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Alibaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.