Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $125.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.22.

MAA opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 460,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

