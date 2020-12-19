Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.36.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $218.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.65. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.