MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 11,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 18,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. XR Securities LLC owned 2.25% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

