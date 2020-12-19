Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $82.00 at Wedbush

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 271.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 928,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,819,000 after acquiring an additional 168,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

