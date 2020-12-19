Michael Mcnamara Sells 2,099 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,978.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VICR opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

