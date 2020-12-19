MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.67 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

