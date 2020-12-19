Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro AG (B4B3.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.17 ($10.78).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Tuesday. Metro AG has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.92.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

