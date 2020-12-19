MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.81 million and $247,004.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00138134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.76 or 0.00774814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00201533 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382297 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00124162 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,434,147,904 coins and its circulating supply is 2,264,460,305 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

