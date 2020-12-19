Metacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.14 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $93.14 million and $42,633.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00387351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026200 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About Metacoin

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

