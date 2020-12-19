Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 2,490,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.56. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,918 shares of company stock valued at $686,732. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

