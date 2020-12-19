Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Holdings Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mercury Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,222,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,648. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

