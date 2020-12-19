MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on MKKGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, November 13th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

