MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on MKKGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, November 13th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

