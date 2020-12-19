Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 26,616 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,616 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 156,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

