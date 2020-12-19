Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,667 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.23 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

