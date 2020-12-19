Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,578 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,839,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

STE stock opened at $184.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.70. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,903 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

