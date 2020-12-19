Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,055 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,969. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

GL stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

