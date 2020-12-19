Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.27. Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,590,301 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (MPL.L) (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

