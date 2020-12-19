MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.47 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $20.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.56 million to $20.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $35.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

MDWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut MediWound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in MediWound by 68.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 15.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

