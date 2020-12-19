MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FlexShopper and MediGreen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $88.79 million 0.55 $580,000.00 ($0.11) -20.91 MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FlexShopper has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and MediGreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81% MediGreen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FlexShopper and MediGreen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67 MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A

FlexShopper presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 81.16%.

Summary

FlexShopper beats MediGreen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MediGreen

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

