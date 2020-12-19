MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $124,850.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Kryptono, Upbit and CPDAX. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00056961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00384468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00025974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cashierest, Kryptono, DEx.top, IDEX, CPDAX, Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinrail and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

