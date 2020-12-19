McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The stock has a market cap of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of -449.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.