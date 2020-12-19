McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $417.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 49.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

