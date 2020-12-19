Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $241.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 182.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 258,009 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

