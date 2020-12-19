Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.61.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.