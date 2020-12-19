Maverick Chain Hits Market Cap of $204,098.89 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $204,098.89 and approximately $1,881.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00141752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00743678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00177361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00369308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00118673 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

