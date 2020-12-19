Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

MTRX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $260.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Matrix Service by 351.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

