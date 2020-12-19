Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.75 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after buying an additional 1,558,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Materialise by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at $639,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.