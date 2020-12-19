Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Masimo by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $265.66 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $273.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,697 shares of company stock worth $71,387,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

