Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Masimo by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
MASI stock opened at $265.66 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $273.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.
MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.
In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,140,675.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,697 shares of company stock worth $71,387,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
