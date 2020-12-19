Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRTN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

