Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after acquiring an additional 931,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

