Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,179. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $62,122,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,228 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.