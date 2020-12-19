Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $640.87

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) (LON:MNL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $640.87 and traded as low as $631.57. Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) shares last traded at $645.72, with a volume of 61,541 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £209.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 641.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 638.99.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL.L) Company Profile (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

