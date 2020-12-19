Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

MBUU stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

