Maker (MKR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $46.23 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Maker has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $575.46 million and approximately $46.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for $576.37 or 0.02507694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00394431 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 998,421 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, CoinMex, BitMart, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

