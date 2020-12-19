MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

MMYT stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

