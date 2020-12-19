Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MGY opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

