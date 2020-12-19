MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

