Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.74

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and traded as high as $21.15. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $20.66, with a volume of 27,788 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 50,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

