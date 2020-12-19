Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Financial Comparison

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

64.2% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Molecular Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyft and Molecular Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.62 billion 4.39 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -5.05 Molecular Data $1.90 billion 0.05 -$27.80 million N/A N/A

Molecular Data has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lyft and Molecular Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 11 22 0 2.67 Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $48.97, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Summary

Lyft beats Molecular Data on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program that connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options; offers various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and provides transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Molecular Data Company Profile

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

